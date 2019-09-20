Scam led to DJ Zinhle closing music academy

DJ Zinhle has apologised to people who lost their hard-earned money in a scam allegedly run by a former employee of her Fuse Academy music school.

DJ Zinhle announced in July that she had shut down the academy and in a statement this week revealed that the decision was made after discovering dodgy dealings at the school.

“A former employee of Fuse Academy has been misleading students by registering them with Fuse Academy, whilst supplying them with her personal banking information. As a result, unsuspecting students have lost money as lessons have not been honoured.”

She said the academy had not received any of the money that was sent by those who had fallen for the scam.

“I have announced the closure of the academy several months ago and as much as I am in dismay and deeply saddened at the events, I need it to be known that the founders of Fuse Academy did not receive any of the monies paid.”