Young chief has plans for youth

Mpumalanga's youngest chief, Sizwe Lugedlane Ngomane, says he finds it challenging to lead the youth due to poverty and unemployment.

Speaking during Ummemo, a cultural function, at the Lugedlane tribal council on Saturday at Mangweni village near the Swazi and Mozambican border, Ngomane promised to create jobs and help with the establishment of businesses owned by young people so that he can be able to lead them.

"We need to be united and respect each other. My focus is on the youth as I'm young too. There's developments that we need to pursue together as young people," he said.

Ngomane, 25, said the land that was in the council's possession could be used to create opportunities for young locals.

"We have a lot of land, we need to use this land, we need to have investors either from the government or private sector to develop our area. Young people please form cooperatives and let's work together after that," Ngomane said.

Ngomane said it was unfortunate young people in the area were consuming recreational drugs even at schools.

"Parents send us to schools so that we come back and change the situation at our homes."

Ngomane was installed as the chief of the Lugedlane community which covers about 10 villages in 2014 after his mother led the tribal council as he had been too young to take over.