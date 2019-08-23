"I will not allow my ailing parents to be moved from the home they built more than 40 years ago before Thulamela municipality compensates them‚" said Hebron Makhado.

The Makhado home is one of six affected by a road cutting through Muledane village near Shayandima township in Limpopo.

The homes are built with bricks and roofed with asbestos. Some are wire fenced and have mango trees in their yards.

The new tar road cuts through Muledane village and links with the R524 (the main route through Thohoyandou). Construction started in January 2019.

Muledane residents used to occupy very large pieces of land‚ but moved when water‚ electricity and road infrastructure was put in place in 1991. The affected families are now once again expected to relocate‚ metres away from these original homes.

The municipality is not offering any help or compensation to the affected families.

Three families relocated in January. The remaining three families have vowed not to move. Seventy-four residents are supporting their demand for compensation before relocation.

Zwiitwaho Ramanyimi‚ spokesperson for the concerned group of villagers‚ said: "Yes it is a good idea [the tarred road] but we cannot allow the affected to relocate before compensation."