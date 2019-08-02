Mzansi loves DJ Fresh and reactions to his new 947 gig proved it

DJ Fresh's first day as host of the 947 drive show did not only signify new beginnings for the broadcaster, but proved just how much South Africans love and rally behind him.

Hours before the show started on Thursday, many tweeted in anticipation, conveying congratulatory messages to Fresh. Some even told him they were inspired by his story of new beginnings after being sacked by the SABC.

Industry colleague and media personality Bonang Matheba took congratulating Fresh to a different level altogether, almost bringing him to tears when she surprised him in studio with two bottles of her MCC range, House of BNG.

Their moment was captured in a video that has gone viral.