Theft of cellphone batteries on rise

An increasing number of thefts of batteries from cellphone towers in Gauteng has left some Soweto residents battling with network problems.

According to mobile network provider MTN, there were 125 incidents of battery theft last week.

Since April, MTN said, 733 batteries were stolen from its sites across the country.

The worst-hit areas in Gauteng are Soweto, Tembisa, Vereeniging and Parktown, affecting most mobile networks.

On Monday, a tow truck driver alerted police to a Hilux bakkie loaded with cellphone tower batteries. The van had been towed to Newcastle, KZN, after a crash. Its driver was arrested and batteries believed to have been stolen from towers were recovered.

Some Soweto residents who have been affected by the theft of batteries from towers spoke to Sowetan about their battles to find connection for their cellphones. Lerato Morei, 18, from Dobsonville said she spent most of the time walking around struggling to get reception for her phone.