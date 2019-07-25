Sibongile Besani named new head of ANC presidency at Luthuli House

Former Free State provincial secretary Sibongile Besani has been appointed as the new head of President Cyril Ramaphosa's office at the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House.

Besani, a member of the ANC NEC, replaces Zizi Kodwa, who was appointed deputy minister of state security after the May elections.

In a statement, ANC spokespweson Pule Mabe said the governing party was pleased with the appointment of "this experienced and politically astute comrade".

Besani, said Mabe, would also help Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza fulfil their party political duties.