WATCH | Fire destroys taxis on Durban property

"Our members received a call about a fire at a property just before 9pm. When they arrived at the scene, four vehicles, which had been parked on the property, were engulfed in flames."

He said the property owner was not at the scene and they were unable to establish who owned the vehicles.

De Gier said the fire was extinguished and there had been minimal damage to the home.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said police were notified of the incident. However, no case was opened.