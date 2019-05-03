Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says "all hell broke loose" within the crime-fighting unit when Berning Ntlemeza took over.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Friday‚ Booysen pulled no punches when he described various incidents in which he believed Ntlemeza's conduct was questionable.

Ntlemeza was appointed in an acting capacity at the Hawks in December 2014 after Anwa Dramat was suspended.

"For a lack of a better word‚ when he (Ntlemeza) was appointed‚ all hell broke loose within the [Hawks]. I cannot describe it any other way‚" Booysen told the commission.

Booysen said he got a call from Ntlemeza on New Year's Eve that year‚ days after he was appointed in the position. Ntlemeza summoned Booysen to the police's provincial offices (where Booysen was also based) in Durban the next day.

"It was the first time in my police career that I had been summoned to a meeting on the morning of New Year's Day … On my arrival I called to ask him where he was and he told me he was on the 17th floor with the provincial commissioner‚" Booysen said.