Julius Malema repeats expropriation call as riotous assembly matter postponed
EFF leader Julius Malema appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday in connection with an alleged contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act.
He allegedly incited his supporters to invade land in 2014‚ during a speech at the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein.
The case was postponed to November 8‚ to allow for a finalisation of Malema's challenge of the Riotous Assemblies Act at the Pretoria High Court.
Malema filed an application to the high court in December challenging the constitutionality of the laws used to charge him. Judgment was reserved.
Party supporters accompanied Malema to court on Friday‚ rallying outside the building during his appearance. Addressing the group after the case was postponed‚ he used the occasion to reiterate the party's demand for land expropriation and criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa as a "dreamer" following Thursday's state of the nation address.
CIC @Julius_S_Malema and other officials join the EFF demonstration outside court. #LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/Pk4J4ROwwe— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 21, 2019
In February‚ Malema also made swift work of his appearance at the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on a similar charge. The case was also postponed as a result of the high court matter.
The EFF‚ meanwhile‚ has been issued with cost orders following court battles since March 2017‚ in AfriForum's favour. In one matter‚ the high court prohibited the party from inciting people to illegally occupy or trespass on land.
- TMG Digital