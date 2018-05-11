The attack on a Shia mosque in Ottawa‚ north of Durban‚ in which a man died and two clergymen were injured‚ bore all the hallmarks of an Islamic State (Isis) attack‚ a moulana has claimed.

Speaking after Thursday’s attack Moulana Aftab Haider‚ the national co-ordinator of the Ahlul Bait Foundation of South Africa‚ said there was no doubt that the knife attack had been orchestrated by “terrorists”.

“This is a terrorist crime. It is an attack on the sanctity of a place of worship and‚ furthermore‚ it is the indiscriminate killing of innocent people purely based upon their religious beliefs. This has all the hallmarks of the Isis style of operation in Iraq and Syria‚” he said.

But Na’eem Jeenah‚ the executive director of the Afro-Middle East Centre‚ warned against speculation‚ EWN reported on Friday.