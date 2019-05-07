Alleged Isis loyalists accused of killing elderly botanists back in court

The case against three alleged Isis loyalists - who stand accused of kidnapping and brutally murdering British-born Cape Town botanists Rodney and Rachael Saunders - is set to resume at the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

It's been more than a year since Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio, his wife, Fatima Patel, and their boarder, Ahmad "Bazooka" Mussa, were arrested in connection with the Saunders' murder.

The trio face charges of kidnapping, theft and murder, as well as those relating to the contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terror and Related Activities Act.

They were arrested following the disappearance of the Saunders, who had been touring northern KZN in search of rare plants and seeds, in February last year.