South Africa

Edward Zuma to face R100 000 hate speech case in court

By Nivashni Nair - 23 January 2018 - 06:37
Edward Zuma. File Photo
A pre-trial hearing in a hate speech case against Edward Zuma is expected to take place in the Equality Court in Durban on Tuesday.

The SA Human Rights Commission wants the court to find President Jacob Zuma's son guilty of hate speech and fine him R100 000 for comments he made in an open letter to Derek Hanekom and Pravin Gordhan in July last year.

In the letter‚ Zuma described the pair as sell outs and stooges who “have brazenly and unabashedly spoken out against (President) Zuma on various white monopoly media platforms”. He said the pair were deliberately against government programmes that were meant to “advance the lives of the natives and particularly black people of this country".

He said Gordhan was one of the most corrupt cadres who‚ just like Gandhi‚ “sees black South Africans as low class k…...s”. He said of Hanekom that he “was no better than a vile dog trained to maul our black skin”.

Zuma has apologised to the pair and to the ANC. However‚ the commission said it was bringing the application as a matter of public interest.

