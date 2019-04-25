'Amcu is not a legitimate union' - Labour department

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) is no longer recognised as a legitimate union and risks being deregistered.

According to a registrar of labour notice in the Government Gazette yesterday, Amcu has not been operating as per the Labour Relations Act after failing to elect its leaders at an official congress.

"The trade union has ceased to function in terms of its constitution and the trade union is not a genuine trade union as envisaged in the Act," the notice read.

As far as the department of labour is concerned, Amcu does not have legitimate office bearers as their elected term of office has lapsed.

"To be in good standing, they need to follow their constitution, they need to have their national congress that will then be able to rectify their standing," said department of labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane.

According to its constitution, Amcu is supposed to have a national congress where leaders are elected every five years, but the department of labour is concerned that the union last held its congress in January 2013.