WATCH | Homes destroyed, lives lost: KZN floods leave trail of devastation

Rescue workers were digging through collapsed buildings along the KwaZulu-Natal coast on Wednesday after 51 people were killed when heavy rain caused flooding and mudslides.

Hundreds have been displaced, mainly in Durban, while flooding also killed at least three people in the Eastern Cape.

Victor da Silva of Amanzimtoti, said his family managed to evacuate before the floods destroyed their home and cars.

"On Monday, the water was just crazy. And yesterday morning I got here, everything was fine, my garage was still here, the other part of the house was still here, and it just couldn't stop raining," Da Silva said. "And then an hour and half later, everything, poof, (vanished) because the rain just hasn't stopped."