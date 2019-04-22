Heavy rains are expected to make driving conditions difficult in parts of the country as motorists head home after the Easter holidays on Monday.

The South African Weather Service issued warnings for heavy rainfalls‚ leading to localised flooding‚ along the coast between East London and Durban.

Heavy rains were also expected in places over the Free State‚ and parts of the Northern Cape‚ KwaZulu-Natal and eastern half of the Eastern Cape. The rain is expected to move to the Central Karoo and Garden Route on Tuesday.

An advisory was also issued for strong winds of between 45-55km/h over the central and southern interior of the Northern Cape.

Howling winds caused a truck to overturn on Monday just outside the Huguenot Tunnel in the Western Cape.

Rain was forecast for Johannesburg with a maximum temperature of 20°C. Bloemfontein can expect thunderstorms with a high of just 15°C with rain in store for Durban at 20°C.

Cape Town will be sunny with a high of 24°C.