Initially cancelled, ‘Gangster State’ launch in Cape Town goes off without a hitch

After feeling the heat, Exclusive Books did what it could to extinguish the flames.

Nearly a week after the store cancelled the Cape Town launch of Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre, author Pieter-Louis Myburgh was granted the chance to discuss it with journalist Redi Tlhabi on Wednesday evening.

Exclusive Books CEO Grattan Kirk opened the launch and apologised to Myburgh.

“I received what I can describe as more than a couple of bullets,” said Kirk. “But I’m here now and I came down to apologise.”

Concerns over the initial launch at the Waterfront arose after protesters in Sandton, Johannesburg, disrupted the book launch by ripping up books.