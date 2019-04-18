Easter time a headache for Church and business globally

Each year Easter is a time of celebration, but it is also a time of disruption for business and there is upheaval as people take holidays before everyone can settle down again to a normal working life.

Well not everyone. The church has an Easter problem which it wants to resolve. The problem is that Easter does not fall on the same date for all Christians. This is causing a political problem for the Christian church because it wants to project an international image of Christian unity.

A particular problem exists among Christian groups in the Middle East where Easter is known as Pascha. The problem is largely mathematical.

What happened was that the New Testament indicates that Christ's death and resurrection were historically associated with the Jewish Passover, but the precise details are not clear.

By the end of the second century some churches celebrated Easter/Pascha on the day of the Jewish Passover, regardless of the day of the week, others celebrated it on the following Sunday.

Then followed an Ecumenical Council at Nicea in the year 325AD where it was determined that Easter/Pascha should be celebrated on the Sunday following the first full moon after the March equinox. That is why the dates of Easter vary each year; they are dependent on the Moon.