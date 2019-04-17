Gauteng police destroy more than 30,000 seized and surrendered guns

More than 30,000 firearms were destroyed by the police in Gauteng on Wednesday.

The firearms marked for destruction, at steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal in Vereeniging, had all been "seized, surrendered or forfeited" to the state, said police.

Police minister Bheki Cele was present and said: "Most of the firearms here today were surrendered. It is quite a period since we last destroyed firearms - it last happened late in 2016."

He said around two-thirds of the firearms were surrendered, and the rest were procured through "the actions of police".