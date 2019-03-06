Police to sue drag racer who crashed into their car

Mpumalanga police will be instituting a lawsuit against a 25-year-old Mpumalanga man who allegedly drag raced in his new sportscar, which collided with a police vehicle.

According to police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi, police service will be trying to recover losses caused by the driver of a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG.

"Yes, we are suing the driver for damages caused to the state property, a police van," said Hlathi. He said there were two officers in the bakkie, which overturned