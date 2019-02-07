St Albans prison guards stable after stabbing

Inmates at St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth on Thursday stabbed three correctional services officials.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the incident took place at about 11.30am as the officials were locking up the inmates following a mandatory exercise by the offenders.

“All three officials are receiving medical attention and reported to be in a stable condition," said Nxumalo, adding that the department will ensure they receive the best care possible.

"Although the inmates involved have been identified, an internal investigation has been established to shed more light on the incident. This incident has also been reported to the South African Police Service for a criminal case to be pursued. This is a clear act of hooliganism that shall never be tolerated by the department and it is strongly condemned. Correctional services will leave no stone unturned in making sure that all those involved are brought to book and that the law takes its course.”

Nxumalo added that the department would continue to monitor the behaviour of offenders and root out any elements that might threaten the safety of prison officials and other inmates.