The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has slammed the embassies of five nations for not following the proper diplomatic channels by sending a memorandum directly to the presidency.

The embassies of the US‚ UK‚ the Netherlands‚ Germany and Switzerland reportedly wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa warning that his international investment drive could fail should he not act against perpetrators of state capture and other crimes.

They also reportedly voiced concerns in a joint memorandum about obstacles to foreign investments such as constant changes in the regulatory framework for mining.

Noting its "disappointment"‚ Dirco said the dispatching of the memorandum to the office of the presidency was "a departure from established diplomatic practice".

"In terms of acceptable diplomatic practice‚ protocol and convention‚ diplomatic missions are expected to communicate to the receiving state by means of a note verbal (diplomatic note) conveyed through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation. All embassies‚ regional and international organisations accredited to South Africa are aware of this protocol and universal norm. South African diplomatic missions abroad consistently observe this protocol by directing official communication to the respective foreign ministries in the countries of accreditation‚" Dirco said in a statement on Sunday.