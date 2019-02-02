He might be the National Press Club’s newsmaker of 2018‚ but the Twitterverse wants more from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Hundreds of people demanded action against the corrupt after Ramaphosa thanked the press club by saying: “We are cleansing the country and getting ready for the next mission.

"Beyond what we are going through now‚ we will emerge much stronger and much more determined. The current processes are taking us through a catharsis‚ that will lead us to redemption. Let us not be too alarmed.”

The predominant theme among the replies was action‚ specifically prosecutions‚ prsison sentences‚ and a purging of senior ANC politicians guilty of corruption.