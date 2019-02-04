Isibaya binge brings superfan face to face with the stars

In fact, it wasn’t just any day on-set, it was the filming of the wedding of the year. With only a few days until one of the show’s lead characters, Mkhize, becomes a Zungu, Mgwenyana had a chance to see the bride film her scenes in traditional dress. She also chatted to some of her favourite characters, taking photos with them, as well as visiting some of the outdoors sets that she recognised from her marathon viewing sessions.

“I still can’t believe I saw my characters and touched them, but I have the proof of the pics to remind me that it did happen. As I look back at them I keep pinching myself in pure disbelief.”

She and husband Siya also received a tour of the warehouse in Johannesburg’s southern suburbs where the sets for the Zungu home are built, as well as the taxi rank, Club Sheba and many other familiar scenes from the award-winning series. The soapie still uses exterior shots of the mansion where season 1 was originally filmed, but as Isibaya grew in popularity and was renewed for season after season, the interiors of the houses were rebuilt exactly inside the warehouse where filming takes place.

“My mind has been replaying the whole day over and over. It was overwhelmingly exciting,” says Mgwenyana of her visit behind the scenes. “Even after my daughter was born, she still recognises the sound of the Isibaya opening music.”

