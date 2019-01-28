South Africa

Former Numsa president Cedric Gina dies

By Theto Mahlakoana - 28 January 2019 - 14:22
Former President of NUMSA Cedric Gina.
Former President of NUMSA Cedric Gina.
Image: Robert Tshabalala / Financial Mail

Former Liberated Metalworkers Union of SA (Limusa) founding general secretary and former National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) president Cedric Gina has died.

The renowned unionist died on Monday at Addington hospital in Durban following an illness.

Gina established Limusa after he resigned from Numsa in 2013‚ as labour federation Cosatu was preparing to expel the union the following year.

He had been president of Numsa since 2008 and was an active member of the ANC and the SACP.

He had served workers in various positions since 1993‚ when he was first elected a shop steward at Numsa.

"Cedric has dedicated most of his life to the working-class struggle and labour movement in particular. Cedric was the embodiment our alliance and … served structures of the SACP and the ANC‚" said Limusa general secretary Siboniso Mdletshe.

- TMG Digital.

READ MORE:

Numsa leader quit in a strange way

Numsa president Cedric Gina's resignation letter was not sent to the union's national office bearers, deputy general secretary Karl Cloete said on ...
News
5 years ago

New union suspects Vavi of foul play

THE newly registered metalworkers' union has stopped short of accusing Cosatu boss Zwelinzima Vavi of trying to block its affiliation request to the ...
News
3 years ago

Some Numsa branches wanted Gina out

Numsa president Cedric Gina claimed on Monday some of the metalworker union's branches wanted him removed from his post. "About three branches of ...
News
5 years ago

Numsa president resigns

Speaking to eNCA, Gina said: "Yes, today at around 3pm... I wrote a letter to the structures of Numsa tendering my resignation." National Union of ...
News
5 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X