The DA will write to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) as part of its interventions to resolve the crisis in Zimbabwe.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Monday announced that the party would also formally approach the UN Commissioner on Human Rights requesting the intervention of its council in the crisis in accordance with its mandate to protect human rights.

"With the fall of the Mugabe regime‚ a sense of hope arose as change was promised by new President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mnangagwa committed to doing things differently‚ and Zimbabweans believed this was indeed possible. However‚ over a year after Mnangagwa took office‚ nothing has changed.

"The frustration and sense of betrayal saw Zimbabweans take to the streets and exercise their democratic right to protest joblessness‚ poverty‚ economic distress and exorbitant fuel increases. Unarmed civilians have been met by armed violence by government. And the crisis has now reached boiling point‚" Maimane said.