Loyiso Bala hits ground running as TBN director

Musician and songwriter Loyiso Bala, who was announced as a director of Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) in Africa two days ago, is already brimming with ideas that will grow the channel.

Bala, who will be responsible for the scheduling, creation of new programmes and marketing, among others, wants the Christian channel to appeal to blacks.

"I will be in charge of content division and finding new business. I want to ensure that the channel appeals to a broader market and create engaging content not just preaching.

"I want to create Afrocentric content that will speak to us."

Bala, who is also studying towards his MBA, said getting such a position will give him a chance to put all the years of music experience and business studies to action.

He explained that he has grown to understand that business is a tool to help people.

On his appointment he said: "I'm honoured, feel young and have dreams once again.

"I am humbled to be granted the opportunity to lead such an amazing team," Bala said.

Lucky Mbiko, managing director of TBN in Africa, said: "We are excited about bringing Loyiso on board to be part of our development strategy. "