Land invasion ends in fatal shooting

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed, allegedly by an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer during a violent eviction from an invaded piece of land east of Johannesburg.

Steven Kau, 23, was shot in the head allegedly with live ammunition by the officer in Etwatwa, Daveyton, after residents and metro officers clashed over the eviction on Sunday.

The officer has been charged with murder and attempted murder after he also allegedly injured another community member.

Kau's brother, Alex Kau, told Sowetan his mother was failing to come to terms with Kau's death because she saw him only an hour before he was killed.

"They spoke before he left the house and, like any other day, he said he would see her later because he was going to demarcate a piece of land so he could erect a shack on it," Alex said.

He said his mother was inconsolable and was not in a condition to speak to the media.

"He was a kind person who loved his three-year-old daughter. He said he wanted to build a home for her and that's why he was part of the group that invaded Barcelona (the section where the land invasion took place)," he said.

Simon Mashaba, a community member who was grazed on the chest by a bullet that killed Kau, said the officer allegedly used his 9mm pistol before discarding it in the bushes.