South Africa’s travel rules for children continue to bedevil tourists planning to visit the country.

A British family travelling to SA for Christmas was turned away at Heathrow Airport in London‚ despite the recent relaxation of rules on unabridged birth certificates‚ the Telegraph reported.

It said Paul Denning‚ his wife‚ son and daughter - who had spent £3‚000 (about R54‚000) on Virgin Atlantic flights - were told last week they did not have the correct documents.

Home affairs said unabridged birth certificates would no longer be required from December 1‚ but the Telegraph said airlines had not been informed of this and the UK foreign office had therefore not yet updated its advice for people travelling to SA.