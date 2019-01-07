R5m heist victim to clarify cops.

Mopani district municipal manager Republic Monakedi is expected to make a statement to police after being discharged from hospital.

On Friday, Sowetan reported that Monakedi was recovering in hospital after five armed robbers stormed his private office in Polokwane, allegedly stealing R5m.

Three independent sources told Sowetan the money stolen during the attack, in which Monakedi was assaulted, amounted to R5m.

Monakedi could not be reached at that time as he was recovering in hospital. Yesterday, he couldn't also not be reached as his cellphone was stolen during the robbery.

But family spokesperson and Monakedi's brother, Dewet Monakedi, yesterday disputed the amount taken from his younger brother, saying a statement would be made to the police "now that my brother is out of hospital," he said.

"Yes, money was stolen from my brother but he will make a statement to the police now that he is out of hospital," said Dewet.

He said the family believed that sources of the information had something to do with the attack.

"We believe the intention was to divert attention from the despicable act that had been committed," Dewet said.

"The family is in distress following the lies that sought to undermine my brother's integrity."