Francis Hanekom said “influential people” wanted to implicate her husband in a crime as they desired her husband’s property on the beach in Palma‚ northern Mozambique.

Francis was responding to a news report on New Year’s Day that Mozambican prosecutors had named her husband and two Tanzanians as leaders of a group established to create instability‚ prevent the exploitation of natural gas in Palma and later create an independent state.

Andre Hanekom has been living in Mozambique for 25 years where he is a businessman.

His family maintain that his arrest in August‚ when he was shot‚ was unlawful.

A petition was launched calling for his release.

Mozambican prosecutors claim that Hanekom was responsible for the group’s logistics‚ including payment of monthly salaries equivalent to $160 (R2302.78) and for the provision of medicines

Machetes‚ arrows and gunpowder were allegedly found at the home of Hanekom‚ who had been operating a maritime business in Palma.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday‚ Francis said the accusations were absurd.

“The police confiscated insignificant normal stuff from my house‚ and use this as proof that Andre is a terrorist‚" she said.

"Seriously. Did they take pangas (machetes)? Every home in Mozambique has a panga or two‚ as it is used for various tasks in and around the home.”

She also questioned the accusation that Andre had offered the group medical assistance.

"Three syringes‚ for the purpose of inoculating our goats‚ two bottles of expired vitamin tablets and my saline for the asthma nebuliser is proof of supporting terrorism?"

She said the salary mentioned was the amount that one of his workers received.