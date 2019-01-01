SA citizens warned about 'unacceptable' conduct abroad

International relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu says it is unacceptable for South Africans to be involved in activities that destabilise other countries.

South African High Commissioner to Mozambique Mandisi Mpahlwa sent a report to Sisulu about charges against Andre Mayer Hanekom related to his alleged aiding of an extreme jihadist group that is destabilising the northern part of Mozambique.

Activities by the jihadist group have been linked to the deaths of more than 100 people in the area.

Sisulu issued a statement on Tuesday saying the incident was viewed in a serious light. South African law enforcement agencies had been asked to investigate the charges, with the aim of ensuring that no citizen becomes involved in destabilising other countries.