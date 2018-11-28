Home Affairs ready for festive season

The department of home affairs is deploying 425 additional staff members and will extend operational hours at the country's busiest ports of entry during the festive season to deal with the increased number of travellers into and out of the country.

Deputy minister Fatima Chohan told journalists that the department was ready to handle increased traffic, in particular at the air and land ports. Chohan said the festive season — officially starting on December 5 until January 9 2019 — heightened movement across the ports of entry and the demand for home affairs services, particularly passport applications.

Chohan addressed journalists in place of newly appointed home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele, who was participating in a delayed national assembly debate on the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill.

The festive period, along with Easter and school holidays, is the peak season at national borders.

Chohan said in the 2017-18 festive season, a total of 8,468,262 movements were captured, comprising arrivals and departures of SA citizens and foreigners.

Of these, 2,304,449 were citizens' movements and 6,163,813 were foreigners' movements.