Zulu ceremony surges ahead despite objection

Hundreds of young Zulu warriors are bracing themselves for Umkhosi Wokweshwama (first-fruits ceremony) at Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's Enyokeni palace in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, this weekend.

The festival, which has courted controversy in the past after it was challenged by animal rights activists, will see young men kill a bull with their bare hands inside the kraal at the palace as a symbol of their bravery.

This ritual killing of the bull by amabutho (warriors) is the major highlight of the festival.

The animal is overpowered and suffocated with hands. Its neck is then broken in a manoeuvre that it is said causes a quick and painless death.

No bloodletting of any kind, or dismemberment of any part of the beast, is allowed during the ritual slaying.

The annual ceremony takes place in December, during which the Zulu monarch will take a very symbolic taste of the first fruits and pray to God to bless the land to produce food in abundance for his people. During the ceremony, King Zwelithini will spend some time in isolation, observing certain cultural rituals.

The five-day festival is believed to provide the king with strength and power.