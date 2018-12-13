Man arrested as fired MyCiti drivers protest at Cape Town civic centre

A 39-year-old man was arrested during clashes between police and fired MyCiti drivers at the civic centre in Cape Town on Thursday.

The protesters gathered outside the centre while newly elected mayor Dan Plato addressed the city council and took questions.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said a group of about 100 former drivers had gathered at the centre earlier on Thursday. Police fired stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

She said one person was arrested for contravening a court order.