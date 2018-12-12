Bafana Bafana legend Philemon Masinga has been hospitalised

Bafana Bafana legend Philemon “Chippa” Masinga has been admitted into a North West public hospital after falling ill a few days ago.

South African Masters and Legend Football Association member Greg Mashilo told SowetanLIVE that the 49-year-old Masinga‚ who hails from Klerksdorp‚ was admitted into Tsepong Hospital on Saturday but there have been no further details about his condition.

“We received a message from Safa president Danny Jordaan that Masinga was hospitalised but we don’t have much details as yet‚” said Mashilo‚ who is also the president of the SA Coaches Association.

“We immediately created a WhatsApp group and informed all the members‚ but we are yet to get details.

"We wish him a speedy recovery but for now we don’t know much about his illness.”