Police arrest alleged soccer hooligan for Durban stadium riot

Police have netted an eleventh suspect following the stadium violence which erupted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in April after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said provincial task team detectives arrested 36-year-old Mlekeleli Dennis Nyembe in Umlazi‚ south of Durban‚ on Thursday night.

“He appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court this morning on charges on public violence and was granted bail of R1 000.

“He will join the ten other co-accused who were arrested prior to him.”

They are all expected to make their next court appearance on June 26.