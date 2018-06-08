Police arrest alleged soccer hooligan for Durban stadium riot
Police have netted an eleventh suspect following the stadium violence which erupted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in April after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said provincial task team detectives arrested 36-year-old Mlekeleli Dennis Nyembe in Umlazi‚ south of Durban‚ on Thursday night.
“He appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court this morning on charges on public violence and was granted bail of R1 000.
“He will join the ten other co-accused who were arrested prior to him.”
They are all expected to make their next court appearance on June 26.
Phelelani Jojisa‚ Sihle Zungu‚ Zibongile Njova‚ Nolwethu Sokotha‚ Lungisani Jaca‚ Douglas Mkhize‚ Cebolendoda Hadebe‚ Khwezilomo Madiba‚ John Khumalo and Siphosenkosi Memela appeared in court last month.
Madiba is understood to have been caught on camera kicking security guard Sabelo Maziba in the face‚ while Memela and Khumalo are alleged to have been sighted tampering with camera equipment.
All were barred from attending any sporting fixture or recreational gathering until the finalisation of the court case. All have been released on bail.
The matter is expected to be referred to the regional court for trial.
Police and stadium security were overrun as fans invaded the pitch at the end of the game‚ heading directly for embattled Chiefs coach Steve Komphela‚ who quit immediately after the game.
The pandemonium left many people injured and property damaged. The damage to the stadium and technical equipment belonging to broadcasters is said to have amounted to millions‚ with some equipment pilfered.
Two vehicles parked at the back of the stadium were also damaged.