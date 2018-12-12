The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says EFF leader Julius Malema’s call for people to occupy land constitutes "incitement to break the law" and could lead to "anarchy" and violence.

Arguing for the NPA‚ advocate Hilton Epstein stressed in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday that the land issue was deeply emotive and "highly charged"‚ and that Malema was constitutionally entitled to discuss and debate it.

What he was not entitled to do‚ he said‚ was incite people to break the law in circumstances where such calls could lead to imminent violence - an accusation that Malema’s lawyers have denied.

Epstein further argued that there was nothing in the constitution that stated that property rights were secondary to Malema’s right to freedom of expression. Should Malema’s call "be taken up by even a fraction of his followers‚ it would trigger a mass violation of property rights".