Durban woman found alive after hijack video goes viral

The Durban woman who was missing for several hours after a dramatic abduction on Friday morning is safe in police custody.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed that Marta Rubilar, 54, was found alive and was safe at a police station.

Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics were on their way to the woman about 10.30 on Friday morning December 7 2018, to "see if she required medical attention".

Rubilar was hijacked and kidnapped by a gang of men outside her place of work in Powell Road shortly after 7am.

This publication earlier reported that police and private security personnel had flooded the area in search of the woman.

Footage of her kidnapping, which shows her being bundled into her car, has been widely circulated on social media.