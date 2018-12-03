Man and accomplice nabbed for wife's death

A man and his accomplice have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of his wife. The killing of Lindiwe Nokeri, 40, allegedly happened on Saturday at Babanana village outside Letsitele.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the 36-year-old man had claimed that he had left his wife alone at their home at around 10pm.

He said the man told them that upon his return, his wife was nowhere to be seen. Ngoepe said a search and rescue team, with the help of other role players, started a search operation which led to the discovery of the woman's body inside a deep pit hole in the yard of the couple's home.

He said a case of murder was opened. “Subsequent to this, the deceased's husband and his friend, aged 30, were arrested,” Ngoepe said.