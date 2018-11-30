Magistrate arrested for allegedly seeking bribe to drop case

A Carletonville magistrate has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe in return for him dropping a case.

The 49-year-old was arrested by the Hawks on Friday.

"It is alleged that he demanded a bribe from two suspects who were arrested for theft last week.

"The magistrate allegedly approached the suspects' colleague and demanded that the two female suspects pay an amount and they will be released on their next court appearance‚" said Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi.