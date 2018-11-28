Hawks sink talons into fourth Somerset West drug suspect
The list of people allegedly connected to a large drug-smuggling operation in Somerset West is growing after police arrested two more men.
Russel Stanton Jonathan‚ 53‚ and Mark Overmeyer‚ 51‚ are the latest suspects to emerge after police raided a storage facility in Somerset West Business Park where tik‚ mandrax‚ and heroin valued at R8.9m was uncovered.
Jonathan was arrested in his residence in Hanover Park on Monday while Overmeyer was traced by the Anti-Gang Unit on Wednesday last week.
Two weeks ago the Hawks' Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and crime intelligence officers arrested Mogamat Rafiek Hayners‚ 24‚ on the premises in Somerset West.
Hayners‚ who is also a suspect in a homicide case in the Wynberg magistrate's court for a hit-and-run case in Lotus river which led to the death of a six-year-old girl and her nanny‚ was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm at the scene where the drugs were found.
Two cars were also seized during the raid.
Last week Zaynisa Alfoz‚ 45‚ to whom the storage facility was being leased‚ handed herself over to the Hawks.
Hawks spokesperson captain Philani Nkwalase said that Alfoz‚ Overmeyer‚ and Jonathan appeared in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of drug possession.
All four suspects are expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court on Thursday for a formal bail application.