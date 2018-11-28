The list of people allegedly connected to a large drug-smuggling operation in Somerset West is growing after police arrested two more men.

Russel Stanton Jonathan‚ 53‚ and Mark Overmeyer‚ 51‚ are the latest suspects to emerge after police raided a storage facility in Somerset West Business Park where tik‚ mandrax‚ and heroin valued at R8.9m was uncovered.

Jonathan was arrested in his residence in Hanover Park on Monday while Overmeyer was traced by the Anti-Gang Unit on Wednesday last week.

Two weeks ago the Hawks' Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and crime intelligence officers arrested Mogamat Rafiek Hayners‚ 24‚ on the premises in Somerset West.