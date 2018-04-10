South Africa

Cops on bail after allegedly accepting bribe to return gun

By Aron Hyman - 10 April 2018 - 11:09
Cops on bail after allegedly accepting bribe to return gun
Cops on bail after allegedly accepting bribe to return gun
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Two police officers caught allegedly accepting a bribe from a member of the public in a restaurant in Cape Town have been released on bail of R3‚000 each.

They were joined in the dock at Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday by the man accused of paying the bribe‚ who was also freed on bail. The case was postponed until June.

The arrest of the police officers was captured on video and shows how police swooped on a 48-year-old police captain and a 56-year-old warrant officer who were seated together at a restaurant at Zevenwacht Mall in Kuils River on Friday.

The men appeared to be surprised. While the warrant officer was being stripped of his police badges and handcuffed in front of restaurant patrons‚ his only question was: “What’s happening now?”

Western Cape police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the men were charged with corruption “after they accepted a bribe from a member of the public”.

The publication understands the alleged bribe was related to the return of a firearm to the civilian.

Cell phone footage of a police officer and another man being arrested was sent to TimesLIVE. It is believed the police officer was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.

Mother of raped‚ disabled child says police have failed them

The mother of a severely disabled nine-year-old child who was raped says the police have failed her.
News
4 days ago

Mom decries slow police probe into son's New Year's death

The vexing New Year’s Day death of Desmond Roberts remains veiled in mystery.
News
5 hours ago

Off-duty cop gunned down in Mount Frere

Police are combing the scene for clues that could lead to the arrest of the those responsible for a fatal attack on a police officer.
News
3 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X