Teen stabbed to death by schoolmate

According to sources the two were fighting over a desk.

"A fight ensued after the suspect claimed that the deceased was using his desk. He took out a knife and stabbed him in the upper body," said the source who wanted to remain anonymous.

Mpumalanga’s education spokesman Jasper Zwane confirmed the incident.

“The department is investigating the circumstances that led to this unwarranted incident. Furthermore, a team of psychologist and pastors will visit the school tomorrow (Friday) to render support and counselling services to pupils, teachers and the bereaved family. We will monitor the situation at the school very closely,” Zwane said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said they had not made any arrests yet as the suspect (17) had fled the scene after the incident.

“A case of murder has been opened and police are doing everything they can to arrest the suspect,” Hlathi said.

*Please call the following numbers if you have information regarding the above case. Colonel Nompumelelo Manzini 082 318 9651 KwaMhlanga police 013 947 4045/46 SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111