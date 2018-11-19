South Africa

Severe thunderstorms forecast for Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga

By Staff Reporter - 19 November 2018 - 14:40
Stormy weather is expected over Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Monday evening.
Image: Halden Krog

Severe thunderstorms have been forecast for Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga from late afternoon into the evening on Monday.

The South African Weather Service issued a watch notice for potentially disruptive weather.

The thunderstorms were expected between 3pm and 11pm.

Meanwhile the traveller’s forecast for Monday warned of a high fire danger in places over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape‚ Free State‚ North West‚ northern parts of the Eastern Cape and the northeastern parts of the Western Cape.

Upington was expected to peak at 40˚C on Monday and Johannesburg at 30˚C.

