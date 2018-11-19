Severe thunderstorms forecast for Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga
Severe thunderstorms have been forecast for Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga from late afternoon into the evening on Monday.
The South African Weather Service issued a watch notice for potentially disruptive weather.
Watch:19/11/2018 15h00 TO:19/11/2018 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms- possible over gauteng.SAWS— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2018
The thunderstorms were expected between 3pm and 11pm.
Meanwhile the traveller’s forecast for Monday warned of a high fire danger in places over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape‚ Free State‚ North West‚ northern parts of the Eastern Cape and the northeastern parts of the Western Cape.
Watch:19/11/2018 15h00 TO:19/11/2018 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are expected in places over the Highveld of Mpumalanga this afternoon(Monday)..SAWS— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2018
Upington was expected to peak at 40˚C on Monday and Johannesburg at 30˚C.
We have convective initiation in the severe thunderstorm watch area issued by @SAWeatherServic . Severe hail, damaging winds and flash flooding main risks. pic.twitter.com/UQXZrraaA0— Weather Watch SA (@storm_sa) November 19, 2018