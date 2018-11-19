Man killed by lightning strike

A man was killed while trying to avoid a storm in Sasolburg in the Free State, paramedics said on Monday.

ER24 said that emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 4pm, where they found a man inside a room. He had been dragged there after being struck by lightning.

"Bystanders explained that they were working outside when it started to rain," said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak. "They apparently tried to seek cover in the nearby room when one of them was struck by lightning. His colleagues pulled him into the room shortly after the incident and called emergency services."

The man was declared dead on scene, and local authorities contacted.

Earlier in the day, the SA Weather Service had warned of severe storms in parts of the country.