Hundreds of pupils out in the open as Gauteng schools reach capacity

There are about 748 unplaced pupils at Gauteng schools due to the province's institutions of learning having reached their capacity, especially in Johannesburg central, Johannesburg east and Tshwane south districts.

During the online application for placement in 2019, which took place between April 16 and May 28, the Gauteng education department received 282 823 applications. Of these 149 461 were for grade 1 and 133 362 for grade 8.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said by Monday there were about 257 648 learners placed in schools, 136 739 in grade 1 and 120 909 in grade 8.

"Districts are continuing to assist parents who have not submitted documents by allocating schools with available space. Parents are directed to submit required documents at identified schools" Mabona said.

Mabona added that the parents must note that the system will only open for late aplications after those who applied during the application period had been placed.

"The date will be announced in due course and only schools with available space will be listed on the system for late applications."