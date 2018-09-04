Deadline extended on comments on draft amendments to Gauteng schools' admissions policy
The Gauteng department of education has announced that public comments towards the draft amendments on regulations to public school admissions have been extended to September 14.
The purpose of the amendments is to ensure alignment with National Legislation and also to comply with the Constitution Court judgment of determining feeder zones.
The amendments will also provide for the online application system and for technical amendments related to drafting. Certain definitions have been amended and inserted in order to align with National Legislation and best practice to allow stakeholders to easily understand the practical implications of the said definitions within the body of the Admission Regulations.
In terms of the proposed amendment, the admission policy of the school shall after being determined by the school governing body (SGB) be submitted to the head of department (HOD) for approval.
The admission policy of the school will not be effective until it has been approved by the HOD.
Admission and placement tests will now be a standalone sub-regulation.
The new amendment to this sub-regulation provides for principals of focus schools to conduct admission and placement tests with the approval of the HOD.
Education spokesperson Steve Mabona urged parents to participate in this process.
“Participating in this process is of utmost importance so that we can receive public input. These amendments have no effect on the online admissions of 2019 academic year, as they will only apply in 2019 for 2020 online admission applications,” Mabona said.