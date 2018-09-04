Deadline extended on comments on draft amendments to Gauteng schools' admissions policy

The Gauteng department of education has announced that public comments towards the draft amendments on regulations to public school admissions have been extended to September 14.

The purpose of the amendments is to ensure alignment with National Legislation and also to comply with the Constitution Court judgment of determining feeder zones.

The amendments will also provide for the online application system and for technical amendments related to drafting. Certain definitions have been amended and inserted in order to align with National Legislation and best practice to allow stakeholders to easily understand the practical implications of the said definitions within the body of the Admission Regulations.