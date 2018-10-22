228k pupils placed in public schools for next year

The Gauteng department of education has placed 228 050 pupils in all public schools for next year.

According to the department, 123 548 of that figure are grade 1 pupils and 104 502 Grade 8 pupils.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said it must be noted that 54 773 pupils have not been placed as yet.

"It is concerning that about 34 109 learners have not submitted required documents, as per admissions regulations," Mabona said.

He said the department is working tirelessly to ensure that all unplaced pupils who applied during the application period are placed by the October 31 deadline.

"We wish to appeal to parents who have not yet submitted required documents to immediately visit their nearest district office for necessary submission. It must be emphasised that failure to submit required documents will hinder the process of placing all affected learners. It must be noted that all unplaced pupils will be offered placement at schools with available space, regrettably, it might not be at their school of choice," Mabona said.