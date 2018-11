Do you think you're safe because you have electric fencing around your property? Think again.

CCTV footage captured on October 31 2018 shows the ingenuity of this criminal. Two sticks was all he needed to get past the electric fence.

After deftly pushing the wires up with the sticks, the man squeezes between the electric fence and the gate. The criminal is then able to roam around the property.

It might be time to check your security system.