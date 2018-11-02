Shezi had pleaded guilty to murder; Mdaka and Dubazane are yet to plead.

On Friday‚ Shezi appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court where magistrate Sifiso Luthuli said the way the young father of one was killed far outweighed Shezi's co-operation with the police.

"The guilty plea isn't a substantial and compelling enough factor. The nature of this murder and the brazen manner it was carried out‚ in execution style‚ far outweighs the fact that accused pleaded guilty‚” said Luthuli.

During mitigation‚ defence attorney Sunjeev Jaglal had painted a picture of a financially desperate man who was lured to carry out the hit because he needed money to pay for a relative's funeral.

“The motive here was quite simple. He said he was tempted by the money. He is a taxi driver and the money he made wasn’t enough to pay for a funeral and support his family‚” said Jaglal.